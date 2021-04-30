Over 15.48 crore vaccine doses administered so far, 26 lakh in a day: Health Ministry

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered across the country has surpassed 15.48 crore with over 26 lakh shots being given till 8 pm on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 15,48,54,096 according to the 8 pm provisional report.

These include 94,10,892 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 62,40,077 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,25,48,925 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 68,11,824 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 5,26,53,077 and 37,59,948 beneficiaries over 45 to 60 years of age have been administered the first and second dose while 5,23,51,313 and 1,10,78,040 above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

A total of 26,08,948 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Friday, the 105th day of nationwide Covid-19 vaccination.

Out of which 14,77,309 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 11,31,639 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine according to the provisional report, the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.