Over 160 rapes reported on railway premises, trains: RTI

Over 160 rape cases have been reported on railway premises and onboard running trains between 2017 and 2019, an RTI query has found.

While the number of rapes has gone down from 51 in 2017 to 44 in 2019, there was a spike in 2018 when the number of such cases rose to 70.

According to the reply to the query filed by Neemuch-based activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur, there have been 136 rapes on railway premises and 29 on running trains during 2017-2019, totalling 165.

Of the 44 rapes reported last year, 36 were committed on railway premises and eight on trains.

Of the 70 rapes reported in 2018, 59 were reported on railway premises and 11 on trains. Of the 51 rapes reported in 2017, 41 were on railway premises and 10 on running trains.

There have been 1,672 cases of crimes against women other than rapes — 802 on railway premises and 870 on trains.