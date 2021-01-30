Over 35 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against Covid-19 so far: Health ministry

Over 35 lakh people vaccinated against Covid-19 so far

  • Jan 30 2021, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 13:46 ist
A health worker and a volunteer take part in a nationwide trial run of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine delivery systems, inside a school, which has been converted into a temporary vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India, January 8, 2021. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Over 35 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country till now with 5,70,000 vaccinations conducted in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Of the 35,00,027 beneficiaries, the highest number of 4,63,793 people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh, followed by 3,24,973 in Rajasthan, 3,07,891 in Karnataka and 2,61,320 in Maharashtra.

In a statement, the ministry said in the last 24 hours, 5,71,974 people were vaccinated across 10,809 sessions, while a total of 63,687 sessions have been conducted so far.

"India's total active caseload has dropped to less than 1.7 lakh (1,69,824). The active caseload now consists of less than 1.6 per cent (just 1.58 per cent) of India's total positive cases," it said.

Nine states and Union territories have a higher weekly positivity rate than the national average. Kerala has recorded the highest weekly positivity rate at 12.20 per cent, followed by Chhattisgarh (7.30 per cent), the ministry said.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Ministry of Health

