Overcast condition leads to sultry weather in Delhi on Independence Day

Overcast condition on Saturday morning shielded the national capital from a blazing sun, but high humidity levels caused inconvenience to the residents as they celebrated Independence Day.

Humidity level shot up to 95 per cent by 8:30 pm, according to the India Meteorological Department.

At the Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, dignitaries were seen using colourful hand-fans crafted by tribal artisans. Others used cotton towels to wipe off the sweat.

Track live updates of Independence Day celebrations here

The attendees were also provided raincoats in anticipation of showers.

The IMD had predicted generally cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall in the city on Saturday.

On Thursday, the national capital witnessed an incessant spell of rains, heaviest in this monsoon so far, which submerged parts of the city in waist-deep water and threw traffic out of gear.