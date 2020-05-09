Overseas evacuation: SC directs Centre to give priority to those at advanced stage of pregnancy

The Supreme Court has directed the Union government to consider giving priority to a group of women, including doctors and nurses, for repatriation from Saudi Arabia as they pleaded that they were at advanced stage of pregnancy.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai said, "The government shall explore the question of further priority as per the specific cases of the petitioners and shall take appropriate steps accordingly."

Petitioners Sanisha Thomas and others led by senior advocate Indira Jaising filed a plea in the top court, seeking directions to the Centre to make appropriate arrangements to rescue and bring them back to India. They said these women were pregnant and stranded in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in vulnerable conditions.

They also wanted adequate directions to the embassy at Riyadh for taking measures to ensure that the petitioners had access to proper medical facilities till they were repatriated. Absence of facilities would prove fatal to them and their foetuses, they contended.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the government had on May 5 already taken a decision to bring back citizens stranded in overseas.

He said priority was already given to expectant mothers in terms of the guidelines for evacuation of stranded citizens.

The petitioners, for their part, submitted that since their pregnancy was at advanced stage, they were required to be given further priority.