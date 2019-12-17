P Chidambaram likens CAA protests to those in Hong Kong

Likening the agitation against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, former Union minister P Chidambaram on Monday said that it was for the government to decide whether to “correct course” through dialogue or force itself to a situation where it corrects mistakes because of “street riots”.

Terming the CAA as “suspect bill” and “constitutionally immoral”, Chidambaram accused the BJP of changing the fundamental nature of citizenship from territoriality to religion and sought to know what the tearing hurry was in getting the bill passed in Parliament within three days of the Union Cabinet clearing it.

“The bill is clearly suspected because it picks three countries and six religions but excludes Sri Lankan Hindus and Bhutanese Christians. Whichever is implemented first, either the NRC or the CAA, the net result is that it will exclude only Muslims,” Chidambaram said, delivering his talk on The Current National Situation: Where are we headed? organised by the Chennai International Centre here.

Accusing Modi government of aggressively pushing the “Hindu Rashtra” agenda of the RSS in the first seven months of its second tenure without bothering about economy and agriculture, the senior Congress leader alleged that the BJP was using the “latent friction” between Hindus and Muslims in Northern states to further its agenda.