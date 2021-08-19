P T Usha's coach O M Nambiar passes away

DHNS
  • Aug 19 2021, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 23:02 ist
Dronacharya award recipient O M Nambiar. Credit: Twitter/@afiindia

Dronacharya award recipient O M Nambiar, who was coach of legendary Indian athlete P T Usha, died on Thursday at the age of 89. Nambiar, who hails from Kannur, was also a recipient of the Padma Shri award. He earlier served in the Air Force and later became a coach. He shot to limelight with the achievements of Usha in 1980s.

Usha always said that it was just because of Nambiar that she could make achievements in athletics. Nambiar also coached many other known athletes from Kerala.

P T Usha
Kerala

