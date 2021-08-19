P T Usha's coach O M Nambiar passes away

Dronacharya award recipient O M Nambiar, who was coach of legendary Indian athlete P T Usha, died on Thursday at the age of 89. Nambiar, who hails from Kannur, was also a recipient of the Padma Shri award. He earlier served in the Air Force and later became a coach. He shot to limelight with the achievements of Usha in 1980s.
The passing of my guru, my coach, my guiding light is going to leave a void that can never be filled. Words cannot express his contribution to my life. Anguished by the grief. Will miss you OM Nambiar sir. RIP 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/01ia2KRWHO
— P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 19, 2021
Usha always said that it was just because of Nambiar that she could make achievements in athletics. Nambiar also coached many other known athletes from Kerala.
