Pak must review Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence: ICJ

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday asked Pakistan Government to provide “effective review and reconsideration” of the April 2017 conviction of former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by a military court of that country as well as the death sentence awarded to him.

The court, however, rejected India's plea for annulment of his conviction by the military court of Pakistan. It also turned down New Delhi's request for asking Pakistan to release him and ensure his safe passage to India.

The ICJ, which is based in The Hague, concluded that Islamabad had violated the Article 36 of the Vienna Convention of Consular Relations 1963, by not informing New Delhi about the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav immediately after Pakistan Army had taken him into custody from Baluchistan Province of Pakistan on March 3, 2016. The court also found that Pakistan had violated the Vienna Convention by declining India's repeated request for providing its High Commission in Islamabad consular access to Jadhav.

President of the ICJ, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, read out the judgement at Peace Palace – the seat of the principal judicial organ of the United Nations.

The 16-judge-bench of the ICJ also said that the death sentence awarded to Jadhav should not be implemented till the completion of the reviews and reconsideration of his conviction by the military court of Pakistan.

New Delhi alleges that the Pakistan Army kidnapped Jadhav from Iran and later staged his arrest at Balochistan in Pakistan.

Islamabad claims that he is a serving officer of the Indian Navy and has been working for India's external espionage agency Research and Analytical Wing (RAW). It also claims that he was carrying a passport issued by Government of India to “Hussain Mubarak Patel” when he was arrested by Pakistan Army from Balochistan March 3, 2016. I

Islamabad on March 25, 2016 made public what it claimed to be a "confession video" of Jadhav, with him admitting on camera that he had been working for the RAW of India and "involved in crimes of espionage and terrorism directed toward the infrastructure and people of Pakistan". New Delhi dismissed the "confession" as one made under duress and the video as propaganda by Islamabad. A court of Pakistan Army awarded him death sentence on April 10, 2017.

Pakistan notified India about the arrest of Jadhav on March 25, 2016 – about three weeks after its army actually arrested him. Article 36 of the Vienna Convention of Consular Relations 1963 required Pakistan to notify India about the arrest “without delay”.

The Vienna Convention also required Pakistan to allow consular officials of High Commission of India in Islamabad to visit him, freely converse and correspond with him and to arrange for his legal representation.

Pakistan, however, turned down repeated requests by India for consular access to the incarcerated Indian Navy officer. India moved the ICJ on May 8, 2017, accusing Pakistan of “egregious violation” of the Vienna Convention. The ICJ on May 18, 2017, indicated provisional measures as requested by India and passed an order asking Pakistan not to carry out the death sentence awarded to Jadhav.

