Pak PM at UNGA meet: Here's what Kashmiris think

The Pakistani media, stating their foreign office statement, has recently said, "The prime minister will deliver his address to the UNGA on September 27, and share Pakistan’s perspective and position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its current human rights and related dimensions", according to a National Herald report.

Citizens across the Kashmir valley are discussing the possible outcome while some are hoping that Pakistan Prime Minister could draw the attention of United Nations towards the ongoing Kashmir crisis, some believe that nothing will change.

"Khan, more often than not, has raised the Kashmir issue on international forums. We are very hopeful that this time around he will also nail the lies that New Delhi and the government’s loyal media are peddling about normalcy in the Valley", said Mohammad Ashraf, a resident of Srinagar's Rambagh area.

He also added that at least the world should get to know how the world's largest democracy had been treating people it considers its own citizens. Many people in the area echoed more or less the same view.

Syed Bilal, a student who closely tracks national and international political developments, said that the UN must play a role in defusing the current crisis in the Valley.

"The international community must reprimand both India and Pakistan for playing dirty politics over Kashmir and take a call on the issue," he added.

Since August 5, Kashmir is under lockdown, following the scrapping of the special position of the state. More than 4,000 people, including three former chief ministers of the state, have been reportedly jailed.

People discussing the issue in front of downed shutters in Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar were sceptical about Khan pulling it off at the UNGA.

"We have pinned false hopes on the UN. Rights are being violated on both sides of the LoC. India is more important for major powers than Pakistan, given its vast markets," said Ahmad, adding that Pakistan has never been able to convince the world about Kashmir.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif raised the bogey of rights violations in Kashmir at the world forum. Nawaz called upon the international community to fullfil its promise about giving "right to self-determination" to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.