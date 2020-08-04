Pak PM issues new map including J&K, parts of Gujarat

Pakistan PM Imran Khan issues new political map including Jammu and Kashmir, parts of Gujarat

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 04 2020, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 20:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Ahead of a year since Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, Pakistan has released a new political map including Jammu and Kashmir along with parts of Gujarat as a part of Pakistan.

Earlier, the Pakistan government issued directives to observe August 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal.

"The day marks 365 days of Indian military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," tweeted the Government of Pakistan's official Twitter handle.

More details awaited...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
Jammu and Kashmir
India

What's Brewing

'Alarming rise in cybercrime cases during Covid-19'

'Alarming rise in cybercrime cases during Covid-19'

WhatsApp brings new search feature to curb fake news

WhatsApp brings new search feature to curb fake news

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

 