Pakistan PM Imran Khan issues new political map including Jammu and Kashmir, parts of Gujarat

Ahead of a year since Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, Pakistan has released a new political map including Jammu and Kashmir along with parts of Gujarat as a part of Pakistan.

The political map of Pakistan unveiled by PM @ImranKhanPTI earlier today. pic.twitter.com/q4jyMTNmlB — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) August 4, 2020

Earlier, the Pakistan government issued directives to observe August 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal.

"The day marks 365 days of Indian military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," tweeted the Government of Pakistan's official Twitter handle.

Youm-e-Istehsal is being observed on 5th of August. The day marks 365 days of Indian military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.#CountdownToYoumeIstehsalhttps://t.co/iDtV8b8Go9 pic.twitter.com/H8Ko41iqBx — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) August 2, 2020

