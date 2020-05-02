Pandemic Podcast: Decoding the strains of coronavirus

Pandemic Podcast: Decoding the strains and virulence of novel coronavirus

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 02 2020, 13:09 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 13:10 ist
Representative photo (Credit: iStock)

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, we focus on explaining coronavirus and its genes - what are its different strains and whether certain strains are more problematic than others. 

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
DH Podcast
Coronavirus
COVID-19
India
Coronavirus lockdown
Lockdown

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Cancer patients may face high risk of death

COVID-19: Cancer patients may face high risk of death

SpaceX to keep astronauts at short-handed Space Station

SpaceX to keep astronauts at short-handed Space Station

COVID-19: US issues emergency approval for remdesivir

COVID-19: US issues emergency approval for remdesivir

Here's why Railways maintains special trains secrecy

Here's why Railways maintains special trains secrecy

'Kim Jong Un makes first appearance in nearly 3 weeks'

'Kim Jong Un makes first appearance in nearly 3 weeks'

 