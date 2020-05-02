Pandemic Podcast: Decoding the strains and virulence of novel coronavirus

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, we focus on explaining coronavirus and its genes - what are its different strains and whether certain strains are more problematic than others.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases