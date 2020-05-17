Pandemic Podcast: How COVID-19 unravelled the hidden migrant crisis in India

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation in India. In DH Insight, DH Journalist Prajwal Suvarna brings some insights into the massive challenge the exodus of migrant workers will pose to states, and what kind of challenges the states that absorb the migrants back will have to face, and some possible solutions being looked at.

