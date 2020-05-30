Pandemic Podcast: How has COVID-19 affected children?

Pandemic Podcast: How has COVID-19 affected children from marginalised communities?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 30 2020, 12:55 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 13:13 ist

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, DH journalist Dhanyata M Poovaiah speaks to Makkala Jagriti’s Sunayana Chatrapathy about children from marginalised communities.

Coronavirus
DH Podcast
COVID-19
Migrants

