Pandemic Podcast: How has COVID-19 affected children from marginalised communities?

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, DH journalist Dhanyata M Poovaiah speaks to Makkala Jagriti’s Sunayana Chatrapathy about children from marginalised communities.
Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!
How coronavirus jumped from animals to humans decoded
'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'
'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'
Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown
Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed
After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19