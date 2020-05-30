Pandemic Podcast: How has COVID-19 affected children from marginalised communities?

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, DH journalist Dhanyata M Poovaiah speaks to Makkala Jagriti’s Sunayana Chatrapathy about children from marginalised communities.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!