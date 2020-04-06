Pandemic Podcast: India’s COVID-19 capital, Mumbai

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast gives you a bird's eyeview of the COVID-19 situation in India, and takes a closer look at Karnataka's northern neighbour Maharashtra, where Mumbai is emerging as the city with the highest number of cases. DH’s Mrityunjay Bose throws light on the ground situation there. DH Fact Check with Akash Sriram gives an idea of what's hot in the world of fake news.
