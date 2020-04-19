Pandemic Podcast: Mental health crisis under the coronavirus lockdown

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, Dr Pratima Murthy, head of psychiatry at NIMHANS talks on the psychological effects of the lockdown. Deccan Herald's editor Sitaraman Shankar talks on The Power of Good. A conversation with musicians Aravind Murali, Jaishankar Iyer, Shankar Sundaram and Palakkad Sriram to fill music into your quarantine.

