Pandemic Podcast: Mental health crisis under the coronavirus lockdown

  • Apr 19 2020, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 11:04 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, Dr Pratima Murthy, head of psychiatry at NIMHANS talks on the psychological effects of the lockdown. Deccan Herald's editor Sitaraman Shankar talks on The Power of Good. A conversation with musicians Aravind Murali, Jaishankar Iyer, Shankar Sundaram and Palakkad Sriram to fill music into your quarantine.

