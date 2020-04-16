Pandemic Podcast: Mystery behind Karnataka’s coronavirus recovery rates

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast gives you a bird’s-eye view of the COVID-19 situation in India while focusing on one chosen issue in every episode. In today’s episode, DH’s senior correspondent Akhil Kadidal tells us about the unpredictability behind recovery rates in Karnataka. We have DH Business giving updates on business and economy. We also talk to a doctor to find out what it is like to treat non-COVID-19 patients in the times of COVID-19.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!