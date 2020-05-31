Pandemic Podcast: Wildlife conservation in India amid coronavirus lockdown

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, conservation biologist and a member of the Karnataka State Board for Wildlife Sanjay Gubbi talks about wildlife conservation.

This is the last episode of Pandemic Podcast. But don't worry, we will be starting two new shows from tomorrow. "In The Newsroom" where you can get all your important daily updates and "The Lead" where we dive deep into some important current affairs with experts. Thanks for listening and do join us from June 1, 2020.

