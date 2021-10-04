Pandora Papers expose offshore dealings of Anil Ambani

Pandora Papers: Offshore dealings of Anil Ambani worth $1.3 bn leaked

The chairman of Reliance ADA Group and his associates own at least 18 offshore companies, according to reports

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 04 2021, 03:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 03:16 ist
Reliance ADAG chief Anil Ambani. Credit: Reuters Photo

A year after declaring bankruptcy to a UK court, the Pandora Papers report showed that Reliance ADAG chief Anil Ambani, along with his representatives, has at least 18 offshore companies located in Jersey, Cyprus and other companies, securing wealth in tax havens across the world.

The Indian Express, in a joint investigation led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, reported that of these 18 companies set up between 2007 and 2010, seven have received loans from bank guaranteed by Reliance/Anil Ambani and invested nearly $1.3 billion.

Batiste Unlimited and Radium Unlimited, Ambani’s companies in Jersey, were incorporated between December 2007 and January 2008 and are owned by Reliance Innoventures Pvt Ltd.

Other Jersey companies Summerhill Ltd and Dulwich Ltd are owned by a “representative of Anil Ambani”. Laurence Mutual; Richard Equity Ltd and German Equity Ltd are also based in Jersey and linked to Ambani.

Follow live updates about the Pandora Papers leak on DH

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pandora Papers
Anil Ambani
Reliance
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Silent disco helps South Africans beat virus blues

Silent disco helps South Africans beat virus blues

NCB raid rave party: What we know so far

NCB raid rave party: What we know so far

What's good for T20 cricket?

What's good for T20 cricket?

New youth brigade of Congress

New youth brigade of Congress

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

 