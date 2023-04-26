Badal contributed to development of Punjab: Mamata

Parkash Singh Badal contributed immensely to development of Punjab: Mamata

The Trinamool Congress supremo described Badal as a mass leader of indomitable courage

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 26 2023, 13:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 13:03 ist
Parkash Singh Badal. Credit: AFP Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed her sorrow over the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister and veteran Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal.

The Trinamool Congress supremo described Badal as a mass leader of indomitable courage contributing immensely to the development of Punjab.

"I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Parkash Singh Badal, Former CM of Punjab. A true mass leader and a man of indomitable courage, he contributed immensely to the progress of his state. My heart goes out to his family and supporters during this time of grief," she tweeted.

Badal (95) died on Tuesday, after a brief illness at a private hospital in Mohali.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mamata Banerjee
Parkash Singh Badal
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child

Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away

Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away

From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter

From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter

Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies

Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies

Ed Sheeran testifies he wrote his song

Ed Sheeran testifies he wrote his song

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

Flood threat prompts rare closure of Yosemite Valley

Flood threat prompts rare closure of Yosemite Valley

'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut

'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut

 