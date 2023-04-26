Parkash Singh Badal contributed immensely to development of Punjab: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed her sorrow over the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister and veteran Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal.
The Trinamool Congress supremo described Badal as a mass leader of indomitable courage contributing immensely to the development of Punjab.
"I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Parkash Singh Badal, Former CM of Punjab. A true mass leader and a man of indomitable courage, he contributed immensely to the progress of his state. My heart goes out to his family and supporters during this time of grief," she tweeted.
Badal (95) died on Tuesday, after a brief illness at a private hospital in Mohali.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child
Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away
From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter
Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies
Ed Sheeran testifies he wrote his song
World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets
Flood threat prompts rare closure of Yosemite Valley
'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut