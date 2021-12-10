Parliament Live: Lok Sabha passes bill to fix tenures of CBI, ED chief

Lok Sabha has passed two bills to fix the tenures of directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate to a maximum of five years, with the government rejecting the Opposition charge that the move will rob the investigative agencies of their "autonomy". Stay tuned for more updates.
Speaker gives priority to woman MPs to raise issues in Zero Hour, draws praise
Speaker Om Birla on Thursday drew praise from Lok Sabha members for identifying potential of members and encouraging them to speak on the floor of the House after a first-time woman MP, known for spearheading self-help groups, raised the issue of women unemployment.
Ahead of UP polls, BJP MP raises Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue in Rajya Sabha
With Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh just a couple of months away, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav raised the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi land dispute issue of Mathura in Rajya Sabha on Thursday and demanded that a law providing for status quo to be maintained be repealed.
BJP MP in Rajya Sabha makes case for Uniform Civil Code
“The Supreme Court observed in the Shah Bano case that, a common civil code will help the cause of national integration by removing disparate loyalties to laws which have conflicting ideologies,” Ramamurthy said in Rajya Sabha.
Lok Sabha passes bill to fix tenures of CBI, ED chief
Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two bills to fix the tenures of directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate to a maximum of five years, with the government rejecting the opposition charge that the move will rob the investigative agencies of their "autonomy".
