Parliament Live: 'Rashtrapatni' row likely to intensify as non-Cong Oppn slams BJP for 'heckling' Sonia

A major political row broke out on Thursday over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark with the BJP launching an all-out offensive against the opposition party, accusing Chowdhury of hurling a "deliberate sexist insult" at President Droupadi Murmu and demanding an apology from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Congress accused BJP MPs of subjecting Sonia to "verbal assault" in the Lok Sabha.
Adhir's 'rashtrapatni' remark no slip of tongue, was deliberate: BJP's tribal leaders
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's use of the term 'rashtrapatni' for President Droupadi Murmu was deliberate, the BJP said on Thursday, rejecting his assertion that it was a slip of the tongue and insisting on an apology from his party.
Chowdhury's clarification was even "more objectionable" as he has tried to make light of the remark, Union minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters at a BJP press conference.
The BJP fielded six of its tribal leaders, including three Union ministers, to attack the Congress over the issue on a day its women leaders protested in both Houses of Parliament against Chowdhury's comment. The party also targeted Congress president Sonia Gandhi following her face-off with Union minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha.
Youth Cong protest outside Irani's residence over 'misbehavior' with Sonia Gandhi in Parliament
Indian Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest outside the residence of Union minister Smriti Irani over her alleged "misbehavior" with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Parliament, a statement said.
Several IYC leaders and workers holding placards took part in the protest and raised slogans, it said.
"Union Minister Smriti Irani behaved indecently and abusively in Lok Sabha on Thursday. The Parliament witnessed BJP's hooliganism and their MPs have insulted crores of women of the country along with Sonia Gandhi," IYC president, Srinivas BV said.
'Rashtrapatni' remark row: 'Deliberate sexist insult', alleges BJP, demands apology; Adhir says will apologise to Prez, not to 'hypocrites'
In his defence, Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said he never intended to disrespect the President and his 'rashtrapatni' remark was a "slip of the tongue".