Parliament Live: 'Rashtrapatni' row likely to intensify as non-Cong Oppn slams BJP for 'heckling' Sonia

A major political row broke out on Thursday over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark with the BJP launching an all-out offensive against the opposition party, accusing Chowdhury of hurling a "deliberate sexist insult" at President Droupadi Murmu and demanding an apology from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Congress accused BJP MPs of subjecting Sonia to "verbal assault" in the Lok Sabha.