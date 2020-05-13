Patient admitted for a month tests COVID-19 positive in Srinagar hospital

A female patient admitted at tertiary-care SKIMS hospital in Srinagar for treatment of a gastroenterological ailment for almost a month has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing hospital administration to send at least 40 healthcare staff into quarantine.

The 40-year old woman from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was admitted to the gastroenterology ward of the SKIMS for one month for pancreatitis.

Dr. Farooq Jan, medical superintendent of the SKIMS said the sample of the patient had been taken as routine as she had to undergo a surgical procedure. “The patient was critical and sick all this while,” he said.

As soon as the patient tested positive for novel coronavirus, hospital authorities quarantined 40 healthcare staff, including 12 doctors. “Exposure to infection forced us to initiate containment measures. About 40 people who had worked in the ward were put under quarantine. Half of these are under home quarantine while the rest are in administrative quarantine,” he said.

This is the third tertiary care hospital that has landed in a crisis due to “normal patients” testing positive for COVID-19. Last week, the staff at Super Specialty Hospital was put under quarantine after at least five staff members tested positive. Six patients have tested positive at Bone and Joint Hospital as well.