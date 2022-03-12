People who dug holes for me got buried deeper: Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu attacked his critics on Friday, saying that people who dug holes for him got buried in holes 10 feet deeper.

"People who dug holes for Sidhu got buried in holes 10 feet deeper. Let bygones be bygones... People have voted for AAP for a change, I congratulate them... New seeds have to be sown... not 'chinta' but 'chintan' should be done," he told news agency ANI.

Sidhu had earlier said the party humbly accepts the mandate of the people of the state.