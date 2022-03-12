People who dug holes for me got buried deeper: Sidhu

People who dug holes for me got buried deeper: Sidhu

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 12 2022, 03:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2022, 03:14 ist
Navjot Singh Sidhu. Credit: PTI file photo

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu attacked his critics on Friday, saying that people who dug holes for him got buried in holes 10 feet deeper.

"People who dug holes for Sidhu got buried in holes 10 feet deeper. Let bygones be bygones... People have voted for AAP for a change, I congratulate them... New seeds have to be sown... not 'chinta' but 'chintan' should be done," he told news agency ANI.

Sidhu had earlier said the party humbly accepts the mandate of the people of the state.

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Navjot Singh Sidhu
Congress
Punjab
Aam Aadmi Party
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Open Sesame | Ukraine war and its effects

Open Sesame | Ukraine war and its effects

These teens mean business

These teens mean business

Apps and oranges: Behind Apple’s trademark ‘bullying’

Apps and oranges: Behind Apple’s trademark ‘bullying’

Two years of Covid: The rights and wrongs

Two years of Covid: The rights and wrongs

Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

 