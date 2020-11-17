Petition against farm laws has 60 lakh signatures; on its way to Sonia Gandhi: Cong

The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday said it has handed over signatures of 60 lakh farmers opposing the Centre's farm laws to the party's state in charge HK Patil.

According to Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Patil will hand over the petition to party chief Sonia Gandhi, under whose leadership the signatures will be submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind on November 19 demanding scrapping of these laws.

The drive was launched on October 2 with the party aiming to collect two crore signatures during its countrywide campaign.

The Parliament passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 during its monsoon session.

President Kovind gave assent to the three bills in September.