Petition against farm laws has 60 lakh signatures; on its way to Sonia Gandhi: Cong

The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday said it has handed over signatures of 60 lakh farmers opposing the Centre's farm laws to the party's state in charge HK Patil.
According to Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Patil will hand over the petition to party chief Sonia Gandhi, under whose leadership the signatures will be submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind on November 19 demanding scrapping of these laws.
The drive was launched on October 2 with the party aiming to collect two crore signatures during its countrywide campaign.
The Parliament passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 during its monsoon session.
President Kovind gave assent to the three bills in September.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
'Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems to be published'
Haryana street dog's Rocky road to recovery ends in UK
Building blocks of life can form long before stars
Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch
A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19
Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn
The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo