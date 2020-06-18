Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 12th straight day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 12th straight day

  • Jun 18 2020, 07:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the 12th straight day on Thursday after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

Petrol will now cost Rs 77.81 per litre (increase by 53 paise) and diesel Rs 76.43 per litre (increase by 64 paise), respectively, in Delhi today.

In Bengaluru, petrol prices breached the Rs 80 per litre mark. It will now be costlier by 54 paise more per litre at Rs 80.33 per litre, while diesel will cost 61 paise more per litre at Rs 72.68 per litre. 

Read: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi opposing petrol, diesel prices hike

Yesterday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi shot a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an immediate rollback in the regular increase in the prices of petrol and diesel.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

