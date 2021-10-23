Petrol, diesel prices skyrocket, add to common man's woes

Prices of petrol and diesel across the nation were hiked by 35 paise for the fourth consecutive day, a notification by oil marketing companies (OMCs) showed.

A litre of petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 107.24, while diesel costs Rs 95.97 per litre. In Mumbai, the rate of petrol currently stands at Rs 113.12 per litre and a litre of diesel at Rs 104.00.

Similarly, in Bengaluru, a litre of petrol costs Rs 110.98 per litre and diesel Rs 101.86 per litre.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Petrol price has been hiked on 19 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. In all, prices have gone up by Rs 5.7 a litre.

Diesel rates have been increased by Rs 7 per litre in 22 hikes since September 24.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 per litre during this period.

(With agency inputs)

