Petrol in Mumbai nears Rs 101-mark in 2nd hike in June

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 04 2021, 08:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 09:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Fuel prices were hiked after a two-day pause, with petrol in Mumbai now nearing the Rs 101-mark.

Petrol prices were hiked by 27 paise, while the price of diesel has been increased by 28 paise

In the country's financial capital, petrol now costs Rs 100.98 per litre, while diesel is currently at Rs 92.99 per litre. In the national capital, a litre of petrol is worth Rs 94.76 and diesel costs Rs 85.66 per litre.

In Bengaluru, petrol now costs Rs 97.92 per litre and diesel Rs 90.81.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 96.92 per litre, while a litre of diesel is priced at Rs 90.38. A litre of petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 94.76 and diesel sets you back by Rs 88.51.

