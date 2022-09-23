PFI calls for strike and Cong halts 'padyatra', alleges BJP's Kapil Mishra

Nothing can be more "petty and shameful", Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra said alleging that the Congress halted its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Friday as the Popular Front of India (PFI) has called for a strike in Kerala.

Replying to Mishra's allegations, Congress' media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera said the yatra has one-day break each week.

"PFI and Islamic jihadist organisations today gave a call for strike and Congress halted its Padyatra (march). Nothing can be more petty and shameful," Mishra, a former minister of the AAP-led Delhi government and now a firebrand leader of the Delhi BJP, said in a Hindi tweet.

Taking a dig at Mishra, Khera asked him if it is true that RSS head Mohan Bhagwat, who recently reached out to the Muslim community, was to embark on a march to seek apology from the PFI.

"There is one day break each week in this Bharat Jodo Yatra. The last break was on 15th (Sept). Now tell if it is true that Mohan ji Bhagwat is to set off on a march to seek apology from PFI (PFI se maafi mango yatra)," Khera replied back in a Hindi tweet.

Kerala witnessed widespread stone pelting at public transport buses, damaging of shops and vehicles, and sporadic incidents of violence at many places during the statewide dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the radical PFI.

The hartal was called by the PFI to protest against the raids at the offices and residences of its leaders and their subsequent arrests on Thursday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other agencies for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was started from Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) on September 7. The yatra, which entered Kerala on the evening of September 10, would go through the state covering a distance of 450 kilometres, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

It is set to cover a distance of 3,570 kms in 150 days before concluding at Jammu and Kashmir.