'Pfizer, J&J yet to apply for vaccine licence in India'

Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson are yet to apply for licence of Covid-19 vaccines in India, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.
Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson yet to apply for license of #COVID19 vaccines in India: Sources
— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021
Meanwhile, the United States on Tuesday said that it is ready to ship its Covid-19 vaccines expeditiously when it has the green light from the Indian government which has told the Americans that it needs further time to review legal provisions related to accepting vaccine donations.
More to follow...
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama
Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin
DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'
Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park
Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb
Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze
Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study