Pfizer, Moderna refused to sell vaccines directly to states: Delhi CM Kejriwal

After Punjab, Delhi on Monday said pharma majors Pfizer and Moderna refused to sell Covid-19 vaccines directly to states and said they would hold deals with the central government.
Addressing a briefing, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Centre to import vaccines and distribute it to states.
Delhi, one of the worst hit by the second wave of coronavirus, had to shut some vaccination centres after it ran out of jabs and had to suspend vaccinations for those between 18 and 44 years for some time.
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Israel-Palestine ceasefire: Will anything change?
'Charlie bit my finger' fetches $760,000 at auction
The moment a Belarusian dissident knew his time was up
Who will challenge for Man City's PL crown next season?
Dogs trained on smelly socks sniff out Covid-19
How Kerala charted its own Covid-19 course
DH Toon | 'It is some politician crying on TV'