Pfizer, Moderna refused to sell vaccines directly to states: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Pfizer, Moderna won't sell vaccines to states: Kejriwal

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk
  • May 24 2021, 12:49 ist
  • updated: May 24 2021, 12:52 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

After Punjab, Delhi on Monday said pharma majors Pfizer and Moderna refused to sell Covid-19 vaccines directly to states and said they would hold deals with the central government.

Addressing a briefing, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Centre to import vaccines and distribute it to states.

Delhi, one of the worst hit by the second wave of coronavirus, had to shut some vaccination centres after it ran out of jabs and had to suspend vaccinations for those between 18 and 44 years for some time.

More to follow...

 

Delhi
Coroavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Pfizer
Moderna

