Pfizer, Moderna refused to sell vaccines directly to states: Delhi CM Kejriwal

After Punjab, Delhi on Monday said pharma majors Pfizer and Moderna refused to sell Covid-19 vaccines directly to states and said they would hold deals with the central government.

Addressing a briefing, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Centre to import vaccines and distribute it to states.

Delhi, one of the worst hit by the second wave of coronavirus, had to shut some vaccination centres after it ran out of jabs and had to suspend vaccinations for those between 18 and 44 years for some time.

