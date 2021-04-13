Pfizer to pursue bringing Covid-19 vaccine to India after import relaxation

Pfizer wants import relaxation to bring jab to India

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  Apr 13 2021, 21:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 21:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it would work towards bringing the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with Germany's BioNTech to India after the government eased import rules, after withdrawing its application in February.

"We have noted the recent announcement with regard to the regulatory pathway for global vaccines," a Pfizer spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

"We remain committed to continuing our engagement with the government towards making the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine available for use in the government’s immunisation program." 

