PIL filed in SC for protection to opposition leaders in West Bengal

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court for a direction to the West Bengal government to ensure protection to opposition leaders to ensure a free and fair Assembly election in 2021, in view of killings of 300 BJP workers and recent attack on party president J P Nadda.

The petition by advocate Puneet Kaur Dhanda claimed that the continuous violation of fundamental rights, statutory rights and human rights in West Bengal has reached its zenith with "active involvement" of police machinery in such violations.

The plea sought status report into the killing of activists and BJP leaders after the ruling TMC came to power.

The plea alleged that the law and order condition in West Bengal has collapsed beyond repair and the political leaders, other than the ruling party, were being systematically killed for vested interests.

"It is a serious issue in a democracy, wherein a particular community i.e. Hindus are not allowed to vote and the votes are cast on their behalf by bogus voters. The problem of bogus voting needs to be solved in the state of West Bengal as soon as possible by the Election Commission of India," the plea said.