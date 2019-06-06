Pilot's wife was on duty when IAF AN 32 went missing

The wife of Ashish Tanwar, the pilot who was on IAF AN 32 that went missing on June 4, Monday, was on duty the day the aircraft took off from the base for advanced landing ground at Mechukain Arunachal Pradesh, The Indian Express reported.

Sandhya was posted at the IAF Air Traffic Control in Jorhat, Assam.

The report quoted a Flight Lieutenant, the pilot's uncle, stating that the wife noticed when the aircraft lost contact and informed them an hour later.

With the operations underway, the aircraft remained untraced for the third day.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) transport aircraft went missing on Monday, with 13 people on board, in Arunachal Pradesh. The AN 23 took off at 12.27 pm and was supposed to land at Mechuka advance landing ground, in Arunachal. It lost contact with the ground agencies at 1 pm, prompting the IAD to launch a search operation to locate it.