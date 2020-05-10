Piyush Goyal appeals states to allow functioning of special trains

With several states making delay in giving approval for running Shramik special trains to transport stranded people, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday appealed to all states to permit the operation of trains so that the stranded can reach home in the next three to four days.

"As per the directions of Hon''ble PM @NarendraModi ji, Railways is fully geared up to run 300 Shramik Special trains everyday at short notice since the last six days", Goyal tweeted.

"I appeal to all the states to give permission to evacuate and bring back their stranded migrants so that we can get all of them back to their homes in the next 3-4 days itself," the Minister tweeted.



The Minister's appeal comes after a day of Home Minister Amit Shah writing to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to allow such trains to run.

The railways has a capacity to run around 300 trains per day ferrying around 20 lakh migrants in a maximum of five days.

However, they said, clearances from states are not forthcoming, especially from states like West Bengal and Rajasthan, which till now have accepted the least number of such trains despite being a significant number of migrant population.

As on May 10, the railways operated a total of 366 Shramik Special trains. To operate each train, Railways required written permission from sending and receiving states. The sending states have to make arrangements for identifying and boarding the passengers while receiving states have to make facility for quarantine passengers.

The Railways is only acting as carrier and it runs the trains once it gets approval from the states. Out of total cost of operation of a train, Railways is bearing 85 per cent while state government bearing 15 per cent.

The West Bengal government on Saturday claimed it had given clearance to eight trains to run carrying its migrants home. Four of these trains, it said, were to depart on Saturday, which did not.

Of the total trains, Uttar Pradesh received maximum trains of 127, followed by Bihar (87), Madhya Pradesh (24), Odhisha (20) and Jharkhand (16).

The special trains have ferried migrants to cities including Titlagarh, Barauni, Khandwa, Jagannathpur, Khurda Road, Prayagraj, Chhapra, Balia, Gaya, Purnia, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Hatia, Basti, Katihar, Danapur,Muzzaffarpur and Saharsa.

"In each Shramik Special Trains, maximum around 1,200 passengers are allowed to travel observing social distancing. Proper screening of passengers is ensured before boarding the train. During the journey, passengers are given free meals and water", the Railways said.

