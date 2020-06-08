Plea filed in HC against order restricting COVID-19 treatment to Delhi residents

A batch of petitions were filed on Monday (June 8) in the Delhi High Court questioning validity of the Delhi government's decision to restrict COVID-19 treatment in government as well as private hospitals only for bona fide residents of the capital city.

Delhi University student, Gaurav Sarkar, and advocate Abhay Gupta and others contended the decision was against Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution.

The petitioners claimed the order issued on June 7 was also violative of Article 19 (1)(e) as it would force those living without valid ID proof of Delhi to move out of the capital city for the treatment.

They also pointed out the law did not confer any power on the Delhi government to restrict the treatment of the disease on the basis of residence.