PM calls on for international cooperation in conservation of biodiversity

PM calls for cooperation in biodiversity conservation

'Even in COP26 (United Nations Climate Change Conference), we have fixed higher targets in conserving biodiversity,' he said.

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 09 2023, 18:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 18:25 ist
This handout photograph taken on April 9, 2023 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking a jungle safari during his visit to the Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves, in Karnataka state. - India's wild tiger population -- by far the largest in the world -- has risen above 3,000, according to a census released on April 9. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for international cooperation/alliance in conservation and enhancement of biodiversity. Speaking at the programme to commemorate 50 years of 'Project Tiger' in Mysuru on Sunday, he said.

"Our future is safe only when nature is safe and biodiversity is enhanced. It is the responsibility of the entire nation. Biodiversity conservation is not just the job of one country, but it is an Universal issue. So it is time for international alliance and time for co-operation for biodiversity conservation. This thought is promoted via G20 too and its motto too is 'one earth, one family and one future'. Even in COP26 (United Nations Climate Change Conference), we have fixed higher targets in conserving biodiversity."

Also Read |  India home to 3,167 tigers, says PM Modi at event to mark 50 years of Project Tiger

PM Modi said, "In 2019 on global tiger day to prevent poaching and illegal wildlife trade, I was invited for international alliance. The big cat alliance is an extension of it. It will focus on conserving and building a better eco system for seven big cats including Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Cheetah, Jaquar and prevent them from becoming extinct. This alliance helps converge the entire ecosystem for protection of these big cats in terms of financial and technical support. It will help share experience,conservation and protection agendas of different nations. It will also help research training and capacity building."

PM Modi also pointed out the effort put by Centre to bring Cheetahs in India.  "In order to enhance biodiversity, while Cheetahs had become extinct in India over 56 years, we brought Cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa a few months ago to India. It was India's transcontinental translocation of animals. At Kuno national park four Cheetahs are born now after 56 years", he said. 

Narendra Modi
Tigers
India News
COP26

