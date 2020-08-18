PM Cares Fund money cannot be directed to NDRF: SC

PM Cares Fund money cannot be directed to NDRF: Supreme Court

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 18 2020, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 11:12 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court, in its order on the utilisation of PM Cares Fund for national disaster management, said that money in PM Cares Fund cannot be directed to be deposited or transferred to the National Disaster Relief Fund.

While disposing of the petition, the apex court said there was no need for a fresh national disaster relief plan.

More to follow...

Supreme Court
NDRF
PM-Cares Fund

