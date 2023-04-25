PM inaugurates medical college in Silvassa; attacks past govts over delayed projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said while projects got delayed earlier, his government has ushered in a new "work culture". He was speaking after inaugurating a medical college at Silvassa and launching various other projects worth more than Rs 4,800 crore in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

The centrally-funded `NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute' here is the first medical college in the union territory.

"Earlier, government projects for which foundation stones were laid were delayed. But we brought in a new work culture in the past nine years. We try to finish the projects for which we lay the foundation stones," said the PM. Students can now pursue courses such as medicine and engineering in their local languages, he noted.