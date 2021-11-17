PM Modi applauds Union minister Karad for giving first aid to co-passenger in flight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the "great gesture" of Union minister Bhagwat Karad, a paediatrician by qualification, after he helped a co-passenger who was feeling uneasy on a Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo flight.

"A doctor at heart, always! Great gesture by my colleague," Modi said.

A doctor at heart, always! Great gesture by my colleague @DrBhagwatKarad. https://t.co/VJIr5WajMH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2021

The Indigo airline also offered its gratitude and sincere appreciation to the minister and said his voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring.

A release from the office of the Union minister of state for finance here said the passenger complained of giddiness mid-air due to a blood pressure issue and Karad reached out and provided first aid.

The minister helped stabilise the passenger after he fell down, it added.