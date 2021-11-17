Modi applauds Union minister for helping co-passenger

PM Modi applauds Union minister Karad for giving first aid to co-passenger in flight

The minister helped stabilise the passenger after he fell down, the airline added

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 17 2021, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 11:53 ist
The Indigo airline also offered its gratitude. Credit: Twitter/@IndiGo6E/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the "great gesture" of Union minister Bhagwat Karad, a paediatrician by qualification, after he helped a co-passenger who was feeling uneasy on a Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo flight.

"A doctor at heart, always! Great gesture by my colleague," Modi said.

The Indigo airline also offered its gratitude and sincere appreciation to the minister and said his voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring.

A release from the office of the Union minister of state for finance here said the passenger complained of giddiness mid-air due to a blood pressure issue and Karad reached out and provided first aid.

The minister helped stabilise the passenger after he fell down, it added. 

