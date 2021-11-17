PM Modi applauds Union minister Karad for giving first aid to co-passenger in flight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the "great gesture" of Union minister Bhagwat Karad, a paediatrician by qualification, after he helped a co-passenger who was feeling uneasy on a Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo flight.
"A doctor at heart, always! Great gesture by my colleague," Modi said.
A doctor at heart, always!
Great gesture by my colleague @DrBhagwatKarad. https://t.co/VJIr5WajMH
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2021
The Indigo airline also offered its gratitude and sincere appreciation to the minister and said his voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring.
A release from the office of the Union minister of state for finance here said the passenger complained of giddiness mid-air due to a blood pressure issue and Karad reached out and provided first aid.
The minister helped stabilise the passenger after he fell down, it added.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks
Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era
76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device
DH Toon | Look left & right before crossing expressway
'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th year TV special
UK tribunal to decide on India-Pak partition diaries
Pot of gold? Cannabis could bring Germany $5 bn a year