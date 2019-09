Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave a clarion call for a "global people's movement" to bring about a behavioural change to deal with climate change as he made a path-breaking pledge to more than double India's non-fossil fuel target to 450 gigawatts. Modi also said that India would increase the share of non-fossil fuel and by 2022 "we will increase our renewable energy capacity to much beyond 175 GW and we are committed to taking it further to 450 GW."

