PM Modi calls on President Kovind, discusses Ukraine

India on Monday decided to send four senior ministers as the prime minister's special envoy to Ukraine's bordering nations to oversee the evacuation of Indians

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 01 2022, 11:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 11:10 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on various issues including Ukraine, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

India on Monday decided to send four senior ministers as the prime minister's special envoy to Ukraine's bordering nations to oversee the evacuation of Indians and announced relief supplies to the war-torn country to help it deal with the humanitarian situation on its frontiers.

Chairing a high-level meeting, his second on Monday to review the efforts to back the Indians from Ukraine, Modi said that India will help people from neighbouring as well as developing countries who are stranded in Ukraine.

India News
World news
Ukraine
Russia

