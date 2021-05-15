PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Covid-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently holding a high-level meeting on the Covid-19-related situation and vaccination.
PM Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting on the #COVID19 related situation and vaccination. pic.twitter.com/4VQ1trKJXs
— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021
India on Saturday saw a dip in cases and deaths to 3,26,098 and 3,890 respectively while active cases are appearing to plateau.
More to follow...
