PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Covid-19 situation

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Covid-19 situation

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 15 2021, 11:47 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 12:38 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently holding a high-level meeting on the Covid-19-related situation and vaccination.

India on Saturday saw a dip in cases and deaths to 3,26,098 and 3,890 respectively while active cases are appearing to plateau.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

 