PM Modi dedicates green energy projects worth Rs 5,200 crore to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of various green energy projects of NTPC worth over Rs 5,200 crore, dedicating them to the nation.

In a virtual event 'Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047' organised as part of the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the PM dedicated these projects.

The PM inaugurated the 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar Project in Telangana and the 92 MW Kayamkulam Floating Solar Project in Kerala.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of the 735 MW Nokh Solar Project in Rajasthan, the Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh, and the Kawas Green Hydrogen Blending with Natural Gas Project in Gujarat.

The Ramagundam project is India’s largest floating solar photovoltaic (PV) project with 4.5 lakh ‘Made in India’ solar PV modules. The Kayamkulam project is the second largest floating solar PV project consisting of 3 lakh ‘Made in India’ solar PV panels floating on water.

PM Modi further launched a national solar rooftop portal, which will enable online tracking of the process of installation of rooftop solar plants, starting from registration of applications to the release of subsidies in residential consumers' bank accounts after installation and inspection of the plant.

The PM also launched the power sector's 'Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme', aimed at improving the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of DISCOMs and power departments.

With an outlay of over Rs 3 lakh crore over a period of five years (2021-22 to 2025-26), the scheme aims to provide financial assistance to DISCOMs for modernisation and strengthening of distribution infrastructure, focussing on the improvement of the reliability and quality of supply to end consumers.