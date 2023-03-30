PM Modi discusses transformative landscape in world of semiconductors with NXP CEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he met NXP's CEO Kurt Sievers and discussed the transformative landscape in the world of semiconductors and innovation.
The meeting took place earlier this week with NXP tweeting Tuesday that its CEO Sievers met Prime Minister Modi to discuss strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem, developing STEM workforce and startup ecosystem in India.
"We're committed to driving innovation and positive change through our tech solutions," the firm said.
Happy to have met Mr. Kurt Sievers, the CEO of @NXP and discuss the transformative landscape in the world of semiconductors and innovation. India is emerging as a key force in these sectors, powered by our talented youth. https://t.co/aDj7crFe0A
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2023
Tagging the tweet by NXP, Modi said on Twitter, "Happy to have met Mr. Kurt Sievers, the CEO of @NXP and discuss the transformative landscape in the world of semiconductors and innovation."
India is emerging as a key force in these sectors, powered by our talented youth, the prime minister said.
