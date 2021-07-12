PM expresses pain at loss of lives due to lightning

PM Modi expresses pain at loss of lives due to lightning, announces ex-gratia

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2021, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 14:46 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed pain at the loss of lives in various parts of the country due to lightning and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

At least 18 people died in Rajasthan and 10 in Uttar Pradesh, according to reports received on Sunday night, and the toll could go higher. Casualties have also been reported from Madhya Pradesh. 

In a tweet quoting Modi, the PMO said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to lightning in parts of Madhya Pradesh. The State Government will provide all possible assistance to the affected. From the PMNRF, Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM Modi."

The prime minister also expressed anguish at the deaths caused by lightning in two other states and announced similar relief. 

