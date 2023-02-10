PM Modi flags off 2 Vande Bharat trains in Mumbai, lauds achievement in mobility

Describing the Vande Bharat Express trains as a reflection of India's speed and scale, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 10 of these trains pass through 17 states and 108 districts.

“A total of 108 districts across the country are connected via Vande Bharat train today,” Modi said at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Mumbai on Friday, as he flagged off two new Vande Bharat trains.

The two trains are Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Train and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train, which are the ninth and tenth Vande Bharat Express Trains.

Also Read | If India is a bright spot for world, UP is driving growth of country: PM Modi

The Mumbai-Solapur route would cater to Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi near Pune.

The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi would cater to Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, Shani Singanapur.

“It would boost tourism and pilgrimage in a big way and pass through the picturesque Sahyadri Ranges,” Modi said.

“The Vande Bharat Express trains are a reflection of India's speed and scale…you can see how fast Vande Bharat Trains are being launched..10 such trains have started running and have connected 17 Indian states and 108 districts,” Modi said.