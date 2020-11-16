PM Modi greets nation on 'Bhai Dooj'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of 'Bhai Dooj' on Monday.
The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister.
"Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj," Modi tweeted.
भाई दूज के पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2020
On 'Bhai Dooj', sisters pray for the long life of their brothers.
