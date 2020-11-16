PM Modi greets nation on 'Bhai Dooj'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 16 2020, 11:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 11:02 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of 'Bhai Dooj' on Monday.

The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister.

"Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj," Modi tweeted.

On 'Bhai Dooj', sisters pray for the long life of their brothers. 

