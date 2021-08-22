PM Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan

PM Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan

Modi also tweeted his wishes on the occasion of Sanskrit Diwas

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 22 2021, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 14:10 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. 

The festival, also called Rakhi, celebrates the brother-sister bond. 

Modi also tweeted his wishes on the occasion of Sanskrit Diwas.

He posted the tweet in Sanskrit, an ancient Indian language.

