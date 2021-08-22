PM Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
The festival, also called Rakhi, celebrates the brother-sister bond.
सभी देशवासियों को रक्षाबंधन के पावन पर्व पर ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2021
Modi also tweeted his wishes on the occasion of Sanskrit Diwas.
He posted the tweet in Sanskrit, an ancient Indian language.
एषा भाषा प्राचीना चेदपि आधुनिकी,
यस्यां गहनं तत्त्वज्ञानम् अस्ति तरुणं काव्यम् अपि अस्ति,
या सरलतया अभ्यासयोग्या परं श्रेष्ठदर्शनयुक्ता च,
तां संस्कृतभाषाम् अधिकाधिकं जनाः पठेयुः।
सर्वेभ्यः संस्कृतदिवसस्य शुभाशयाः।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2021
