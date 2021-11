PM Modi holds meeting with Deve Gowda in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with former prime minister H D Deve Gowda in Parliament on Tuesday.

"Had a great meeting with our former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji in Parliament today," Modi tweeted.

Proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been disrupted since the start of the Winter Session on Monday due to opposition's protests over various issues.

