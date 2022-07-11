PM Modi invokes Goddess Kali, Mahua Moitra hits back with tweet

TMC MP Mahua Moitra stirred up a fresh storm on Sunday when she doled out advice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in a tweet stating: "Would advise BJP Troll-In-Charge for Bengal to tell his masters to stop commenting on things they have no clue about. Didi O Didi got them the boot. Now Maa O Maa will get them a foot on their chest".

Would advise BJP Troll-In-Charge for Bengal to tell his masters to stop commenting on things they have no clue about. Didi O Didi got them the boot.

Now Maa O Maa will get them a foot on their chest. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 10, 2022

Moitra's remarks come amid controversy surrounding the depiction of Goddess Kali in a poster by a Madurai-born and Toronto-based filmmaker. The poster depicted Goddess Kali as a woman smoking a cigarette and holding a pride flag.

Recently responding to a question at a conclave in connection with the poster, and in the bargain fuelling the controversy further, Moitra, stated that the filmmaker had every right as an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a "meat-eating and alcohol-accepting deity", as each person's way of offering prayers is unique.

Read | Kaali row: Majority Indians want TMC to expel Mahua Moitra

The comment invited ire from BJP leaders and Hindu groups in the state, with several FIRs filed on charges of hurting the sentiments of the worshippers, against the Lok Sabha MP.

Goddess Kali was referenced yet again when the Prime Minister on Sunday, during a speech at an event organised by the Ramakrishna Mission, invoked the Hindu deity and stated that her "unlimited blessings are always with India".

While PM Modi made no mention of Moitra's remarks or the controversy in his speech, he said: "Everything is pervaded by the consciousness of the mother, and this consciousness is seen in the Kali Puja of Bengal. This consciousness is visible in the Kali Puja of Bengal. This consciousness is visible in the faith of Bengal and the country."